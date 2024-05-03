Vivo Y38 5G is now official in Taiwan

Vivo has introduced another model in the Taiwan market: the Vivo Y38 5G.
The Y38 5G is a lower-midrange smartphone model that comes with a decent set of features and details. It starts with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
Inside, it also houses a huge 6,000mAh battery. Its charging power comes at 44W. It is not as fast as what other modern phones have today, but it is decent enough for a phone in its price range.
Here are the details of the new smartphone:
- 5G connectivity
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via microSDs up to 1TB)
- 6,000mAh battery
- 44W wired fast charging
- 6.68” 120Hz HD+ LCD screen
- Main Camera: 50MP main, 2MP depth
- Selfie: 8MP
- Ocean Blue and Dark Green colors
- Android 14-based Funtouch OS
- IP64 rating