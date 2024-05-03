Vivo Y38 5G is now official in Taiwan

Santiago Jr Bongco
May. 3, 2024, 5:34

Vivo has introduced another model in the Taiwan market: the Vivo Y38 5G.

The Y38 5G is a lower-midrange smartphone model that comes with a decent set of features and details. It starts with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Inside, it also houses a huge 6,000mAh battery. Its charging power comes at 44W. It is not as fast as what other modern phones have today, but it is decent enough for a phone in its price range.

Here are the details of the new smartphone:

  • 5G connectivity
  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via microSDs up to 1TB)
  • 6,000mAh battery
  • 44W wired fast charging
  • 6.68” 120Hz HD+ LCD screen
  • Main Camera: 50MP main, 2MP depth
  • Selfie: 8MP
  • Ocean Blue and Dark Green colors
  • Android 14-based Funtouch OS
  • IP64 rating

