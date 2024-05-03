Vivo Y38 5G is now official in Taiwan

Vivo has introduced another model in the Taiwan market: the Vivo Y38 5G.

The Y38 5G is a lower-midrange smartphone model that comes with a decent set of features and details. It starts with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Inside, it also houses a huge 6,000mAh battery. Its charging power comes at 44W. It is not as fast as what other modern phones have today, but it is decent enough for a phone in its price range.

Here are the details of the new smartphone: