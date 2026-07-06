Vivo Y500 4G debuts with 1.5K AMOLED, IP69 rating, 8100mAh battery, more

The Vivo Y500 4G has arrived as the latest member of the series, featuring a clear display, a huge battery, and high protection ratings.

The new Vivo model is different from the Vivo Y500 we welcomed in September last year. While that one is a 5G-supported model, the new variant serves as the lineup’s 4G entry. It is powered by the Unisoc T7300 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Despite its being limited to 4G connectivity, it impresses in many departments, thanks to its 6.83″ 2800 x 1260px AMOLED with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, 32MP selfie camera, 8100mAh battery with 44W charging, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and MIL-STD-810H-certified body.

Other highlights of the phone include its 3,000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, a 2MP rear secondary sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo Y500 4G is available in Pakistan in Pearl White and Midnight Blue. It comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at PKR 99,999 ($359) and PKR 109,999 ($395), respectively.

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