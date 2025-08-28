Vivo Y500 full specs leak: Dimensity 7300, 50MP cam, 8200mAh battery, IP69+ rating, more

Thanks to its latest listing leak in China, all the key details of the upcoming Vivo Y500 model have emerged online.
The most recent member of the Vivo Y400 series was launched this month in India. In China, the brand is also planning to launch a new Y series model. However, due to the usual number superstition we witnessed among Chinese manufacturers, it will be renamed Y500 instead of Y400.
The brand is already teasing the phone in China, confirming its circular camera island design, protection ratings (IP69+/IP69/IP68), three color options (black, purple, and blue), and an 8200mAh battery.
Now, a new tip confirms earlier leaks about the phone and reveals most of its key details.
The Vivo Y500 was spotted recently on the China Telecom website, where all of its important details are listed. According to its listing, it will offer the following:
- 213g
- 8.23mm
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB and 512GB storage options
- 6.77″ FHD+ OLED with in-display fingerprint scanner
- 50MP main camera + 2MP lens
- 8MP selfie camera
- 8200mAh battery
- 90W charging
- Android 15-based Origin OS 5
- IP68, IP69, and IP69+ ratings
- Basalt Black, Dragon Crystal, and Glacier Blue