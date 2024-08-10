Vodafone confirms all Google Pixel 9 series UK offers

While the world is still waiting for Google to officially unveil the Pixel 9 series, UK telco Vodafone has already announced the offers it will provide for the lineup’s models.

The Google Pixel 9 series will debut on August 13. The lineup is composed of the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Although Google remains stingy about the details of the devices, several leaks about the phones have been surfacing online recently. One includes the European and US price leaks of the devices. Now, the British company Vodafone has shared more details about the Pixel introductory offers in the UK on its official website.

According to the company, there will be offers that allow buyers to purchase the Pixel 9 models with higher storage options for the price of lower storage. The brand’s information says customers can save as much as £324. Vodafone will begin offering the promo as soon as August 13 starts in its market and will end at 23:59 on September 3.

Here are more details about the offers from Vodafone:

Google Pixel 9

256GB Offer

Offer: During the Offer Period, get the Google Pixel 9 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model.

Saving: £144. Based on the 256GB price of £750 compared with the post offer price of £894.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

256GB Offer

Offer: During the Offer Period, get the Google Pixel 9 Pro 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model.

Saving: £180. Based on the 256GB price of £914 compared with the post offer price of £1,094.

512GB Offer

Offer: During the Offer Period, get the Google Pixel 9 Pro 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model.

Saving: £180. Based on the 512GB price of £1,022 compared with the post offer price of £1,202.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

256GB Offer

Offer: During the Offer Period, get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model.

Saving: £180. Based on the 256GB price of £1,022 compared with the post offer price of £1,202.

512GB Offer

Offer: During the Offer Period, get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model.

Saving: £180. Based on the 512GB price of £1,130 compared with the post offer price of £1,310.

1TB Offer

Offer: During the Offer Period, get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 1TB model for the price of the 512GB model.

Saving: £324. Based on the 1TB price of £1,238 compared with the post offer price of £1,562.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

512GB Offer