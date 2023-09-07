Xiaomi 12 family’s Android 14 based MIUI 15 updates now in testing phase

Xiaomi, one of the prominent companies in the mobile technology industry, has made a significant breakthrough that has captured the spotlight. MIUI 15 based on Android 14 for Xiaomi 12 series has now entered the testing phase. This update has been eagerly awaited by Xiaomi users for quite some time. Anticipation for the Android 14 update and the new MIUI 15 interface is steadily increasing. In this regard, Xiaomi has initiated internal testing of the update, and in this article, we will delve into this exciting development in detail.

Which smartphones are being tested?

Xiaomi uses a wide range of models to test this update. They have started testing the MIUI 15 update based on Android 14, which will not only switch to the new Android version, but will also introduce users to the new MIUI interface. Many members of Xiaomi 12 family are included in this update. These models are as follows:

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro / Redmi K50 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Lite

These models are part of Xiaomi’s large product range. Users are eagerly awaiting the official release of the update and should look forward to when Xiaomi will roll out the update. Android 14 based MIUI 15 promises an exciting future for Xiaomi 12 family users. With this update, users will experience a more powerful, efficient and innovative mobile experience.

Last Internal MIUI Build: MIUI-V23.9.6

The MIUI version used internally by Xiaomi for this update has been identified as MIUI-V23.9.6. This version is considered a stage where new features and updates are being tested. The internal testing phase is crucial to ensure the stability and reliability of the update. The purpose of these tests is to detect and fix any bugs in order to smoothly roll out the update to users. Therefore, at this point, this version is only available to the Xiaomi Software Test Team and is not accessible to the general public.

Xiaomi attaches great importance to privacy and security in developing this update. Therefore, internal test versions can only be accessed and used by Xiaomi’s software test team. This helps prevent any leaks or malicious use of the update. User data and security are top priorities for Xiaomi.

Expected Release Date of Stable Version: Q1 2024

Users may be wondering when they will receive the full version of this update. The stable version of Android 14 based MIUI 15 update will be rolled out in Q1 2024. However, this date may change depending on the successful completion of the testing phase. Users should therefore be patient while waiting for the update.

Xiaomi aims to offer users a better experience with the Android 14 based MIUI 15 update. This update will bring new features, improvements and better performance. The internal testing phase is very important to ensure that the update is smooth and stable. With MIUI 15 based on Android 14, Xiaomi 12 family users will shape their future experience with excitement.

Users will enjoy a more powerful, efficient and innovative mobile experience with this update. Users who follow Xiaomi’s important developments will be notified immediately when the update is released. Therefore, Xiaomi 12 family owners should patiently wait for the new update and enjoy these exciting innovations.