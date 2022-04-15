Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro Spotted: An Upgraded Flagship Experience

It’s been over few months since Xiaomi launched the 12 series, and it looks like the Mi is already prepping its successors. Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro spotted on our recent leaks. Which are expected to offer slightly upgraded specs and features compared to the standard model. Not much is known about either device at this point, but the Xiaomi 12S series are rumored to have SM8475 which is Snapdragon Gen 1+.

We recently leaked a “unicorn” codenamed Xiaomi smartphone. However, we made a wrong guess and said that unicorn codenamed device will be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. It was recently confirmed by Xiaomi that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be L1. For this reason, the “unicorn” did not become Xiaomi 12 Ultra. And now, Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro spotted on IMEI database and Mi Code. These two devices have the same design language and specifications except SoC as the current flagship Xiaomi 12 Series.

Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro Spotted: Codenames and Model Numbers

As we said, Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro spotted on IMEI database and this shows us their model numbers. 2206122SC is model number of Xiaomi 12S Pro, 2206123SC is Xiaomi 12S.

Another informations about Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro spotted. The latest leak concerns the codenames for the two devices. According to our old leaks, the codename of the Xiaomi 12S Pro will be “unicorn”, while the Xiaomi 12S will be codenamed “diting”.

Unicorn is a type of mythical animal, you probably heard it. Diting is also a type of mythical creature found in Chinese mythology, so it’s no surprise that Xiaomi would choose this name for its flagship smartphone. So far, these are the only details that have been leaked about the codenames for these two devices.

Market Name (expected) Model Codename Regions Xiaomi 12S 2206123SC (L3S) diting China Xiaomi 12S Pro 2206122SC (L2S) unicorn China

Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro Specs

There is no any information about specs information inside Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro spotted. You may have seen rumored SM8475 Xiaomi phone on the internet. And it looks like those rumors are true – this leak has revealed that the upcoming smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. This is the upgraded version of processor that’s used in the Xiaomi Mi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, so we can expect more performance from the 12 and 12 Pro. There are some differences between the two versions of the processor. For one thing, the Gen 1+ is more energy efficient, so you can expect better battery life from the 12S and 12S Pro. Additionally, the Gen 1+ is faster than the Gen 1, so you can expect slightly better

These devices are set to be released this summer, and they come with some pretty impressive specs. One of the things that people have been most curious about is the codename for these devices. Xiaomi is known for using unique code names for their devices, and the 12S and 12S Pro are no different. We’re not sure what inspired these names, but we’re sure that they’ll be popular among fans of Xiaomi devices. Stay tuned for more information about these upcoming devices!