Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India, first 1″ camera in India!

The eagerly awaited Xiaomi flagship has arrived in India, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro has just been unveiled there. Xiaomi 13 Lite, 13 and 13 Pro have all been released globally but only Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag to match its beefy features. We believe it’s a true flagship device, despite the fact that it’s a little pricey. Let’s take a look at what Xiaomi 13 Pro features.

Design & Display

Xiaomi 13 Pro has either ceramic or silicone polymer back and aluminum frame. It comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors. It is 162.9 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm in dimension, the ceramic edition weighs 229 g, and has a 6.73″ display with optical fingerprint sensor. It feels heavy and thick but that’s what most of the flagship devices do. Don’t forget that the Xiaomi 13 Pro has IP68 certification while we’re talking about flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features 6.73″ 120 Hz Samsung E6 AMOLED display, although this display is very similar to the one used on Xiaomi 12 Pro, its peak brightness has been increased from 1500 nits to 1900 nits.

The display’s resolution is 1440 x 3200, and it has 1920 Hz DC dimming. Front side of Xiaomi 13 Pro is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Performance & Battery

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is present in Xiaomi 13 Pro, just like in all 2023 flagship devices. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has 1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is paired with 128GB/8GB, 256GB/8GB, 256GB/12GB, 512GB/12GB storage and memory configurations. Only 12/256 variant will be available in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with latest wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 7. Qualcomm’s new modem allows you to reach up to 5.8 Gbps speed.

256 GB and 512 GB variants will have UFS 4.0 storage, while 128 GB variant is paired with UFS 3.1 storage. UFS 4.0 storage unit is almost fast as an NVMe SSD. You can read our previous article on Xiaomi’s first phone with UFS 4.0 through this link.

Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and it also features 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charge. It can be charged completely in 19 minutes wired and 36 minutes wirelessly.

Cameras

One of the first smartphone manufacturers to use the 1″ camera sensor was Xiaomi. Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the world’s first phone with Sony IMX 989 sensor. Xiaomi 13 Pro features Sony IMX 989 as the main camera just like last year.

You can easily focus on subjects rapidly with this sensor since it has Dual Pixel PDAF in addition to Laser AF. Sony IMX 989 has 50.3 MP native resolution and f/1.9 aperture. This sensor is capable of recording 10 bit Dolby Vision HDR and 10 bit LOG videos at 4K 24/30/60 FPS. It can record videos at 8K 24 FPS as well. It’s possible to record 1920 FPS videos in 1080P for those who want to freeze the time.

Xiaomi 13 Pro also features a 50 MP telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and 3.2x optical zoom. Telephoto sensors used in phones make it difficult or impossible to focus close. You can get 10 centimeters near with Xiaomi 13 Pro’s new telephoto camera. Thanks to the telephoto lens and ability to focus 10 cm close, you can have distinctive images with strong bokeh. Both main camera and telephoto camera has optical image stabilization.

Xiaomi 13 Pro has an ultrawide camera with 50 MP resolution and 115˚ field of view and 32 MP front facing camera that can shoot 1080p videos at 30 FPS. Note that ultrawide camera has auto focus and f/2.0 aperture.

Storage options & Price

In India only the 12 GB / 256 GB variant will be available. You can order it through official Xiaomi channels and Amazon in following days.

Preorders will start on March 6, and you will be able to buy it through Amazon on March 10, 12 PM. Here’s the India pricing of Xiaomi 13 Pro.

256GB/12GB – ₹79,999

What do you think about Xiaomi 13 Pro? Please comment down below!