Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI 14 Update: Now August 2023 Security Update in EEA

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest new MIUI 14 for the Xiaomi 13 Pro. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets. One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design.

The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the new Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI 14 update has been released for the EEA region.

EEA Region

August 2023 Security Patch

Xiaomi has started rolling out the August 2023 Security Patch for the Xiaomi 13 Pro. This update, which is 299MB in size for EEA, increases system security and stability. Mi Pilots will be able to experience the new update first. The build number of the August 2023 Security Patch update is MIUI-V14.0.28.0.TMBEUXM.

Changelog

As of September 8, 2023, the changelog of the Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to August 2023. Increased System Security.

Where to get Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI 14 update?

You will be able to get the Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.