Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design now official in India with 3 colors, ₹39K price tag

The Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design has finally arrived in India. The new phone retains the same features being offered by the standard version, but it comes in three new colors and only one 12GB/512GB configuration, which is priced at ₹45,999.

The brand teased the phone days ago, including its colors. Now, Xiaomi has unveiled them alongside their monickers: Hot Pink, Panda White, and Aqua Blue. The phone retains the same circular camera island design as the original Xiaomi 14 Civi, but its back panel now comes in a two-color look.

Unfortunately, the phone only comes in a single configuration of 12GB/512GB. It is priced at ₹45,999, but this can be reduced through a ₹3,000 bank discount or a ₹3,000 exchange bonus.

As for the phone’s features, it borrows the same set of details the original Xiaomi 14 Civi is offering, including: