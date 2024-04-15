Xiaomi 14 Lite appears on TUV certification platform ahead of expected India debut

The Xiaomi 14 Lite has made an appearance again before it makes its official entrance into the Indian market.

The device, which is believed to be a rebranded Civi 4, appeared in the TUV database, showing off its certification. Just like the past devices launched by other smartphone companies, this suggests the approaching launch of the Xiaomi 14 Lite.

No specific details can be spotted in the document, but it reveals the two model numbers of the device: 24053PY09C and 24053PY09I. The two numbers echo the same identification details we have reported before, wherein the 24053PY09C is the model number assigned to the recently launched Civi 4 Pro in China. This ultimately affirmed speculations that the Xiaomi 14 Lite is just a rebrand of the said Civi device. On the other hand, the 24053PY09I indicates that the phone will also be launched in India, albeit the lack of additional model numbers and the “G” element means that it won’t be offered globally.

If true, the Xiaomi 14 Lite will inherit many of the details of the Civi 4 Pro, including: