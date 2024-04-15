Xiaomi 14 Lite appears on TUV certification platform ahead of expected India debut

The Xiaomi 14 Lite has made an appearance again before it makes its official entrance into the Indian market.
The device, which is believed to be a rebranded Civi 4, appeared in the TUV database, showing off its certification. Just like the past devices launched by other smartphone companies, this suggests the approaching launch of the Xiaomi 14 Lite.
No specific details can be spotted in the document, but it reveals the two model numbers of the device: 24053PY09C and 24053PY09I. The two numbers echo the same identification details we have reported before, wherein the 24053PY09C is the model number assigned to the recently launched Civi 4 Pro in China. This ultimately affirmed speculations that the Xiaomi 14 Lite is just a rebrand of the said Civi device. On the other hand, the 24053PY09I indicates that the phone will also be launched in India, albeit the lack of additional model numbers and the “G” element means that it won’t be offered globally.
If true, the Xiaomi 14 Lite will inherit many of the details of the Civi 4 Pro, including:
- Its AMOLED display measures 6.55 inches and offers 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1236 x 2750 resolution, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
- It is powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.
- It is available in different configurations: 12GB/256GB (around $417), 12GB/512GB (around $458), and 16GB/512GB (around $500).
- In terms of its camera, it provides a powerful main system made of a 50MP (f/1.6, 25mm, 1/1.55″, 1.0µm) wide camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50 MP (f/2.0, 50mm, 0.64µm) telephoto with PDAF and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚, 1.12µm) ultrawide. In front, it has a dual-cam system that consists of 32MP wide and ultrawide lenses.
- The Leica-powered main camera system offers up to 4K@24/30/60fps video resolution, while the front can record up to 4K@30fps.
- The Civi 4 Pro has a 4700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
- The device is available in Spring Wild Green, Soft Mist Pink, Breeze Blue, and Starry Black colorways.