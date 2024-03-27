Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro’s debut outperforms Civi 3 initial unit sales by 200%

The introduction of Civi 4 Pro has been a success for Xiaomi.

Xiaomi started accepting pre-sales for Civi 4 Pro last week and released it on March 21. According to the company, the new model has surpassed the total first-day unit sales of its predecessor in China. As the company shared, it sold 200% more units during the first 10 minutes of its flash sale in the said market compared to Civi 3’s total first-day sales record.

The warm welcome from the Chinese customers is unsurprising, especially if Civi 4 Pro’s features and hardware are compared to Civi 3.

To recall, the Civi 4 Pro features a sleek design with a 7.45mm profile and a high-end appearance. Despite its slim build, it packs a punch with notable internal components that rival other smartphones in the market.

At its core, the device is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and boasts a generous memory capacity of up to 16GB. The camera setup is impressive, including a 50MP wide-angle primary camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with PDAF and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The front-facing dual-camera system includes 32MP wide and ultra-wide sensors. Enhanced by Xiaomi’s AISP technology, the phone supports rapid and continuous shooting, while the AI GAN 4.0 technology specifically targets wrinkles, making it highly appealing for those who enjoy taking selfies.

Additional specifications of the new model include: