Xiaomi 14 Ultra hits stores in India

After being launched in March, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now available in stores in India.

Xiaomi introduced the model in the country last month, but it was not made immediately available after its unveiling. Thankfully, after a long wait, the model is now available for purchase.

The Ultra model in the Xiaomi 14 series comes at Rs 99,999 and is available via the Xiaomi India website, Flipkart, and the brand’s authorized retailers. Buyers can choose between black and white colorways, both of which sport vegan leather. However, the model only comes with a single configuration made of 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The handheld features a 6.73-inch 2K 12-bit LTPO OLED display, which offers a 1 to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by a huge 5,300mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 80W wireless charging capabilities.

As for Ultra’s camera system, it is no surprise that it is being advertised as a camera-focused model. It comes with an incredibly impressive rear camera setup comprised of a 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor Hyper OIS and Leica Summilux lens, a 50MP 122-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens with Sony IMX858 sensor, a 50MP 3.2X Leica telephoto lens with Sony IMX858 sensor, and a 50MP Leica periscope telephoto lens with Sony IMX858 sensor.

Even more, the Ultra model sports the company’s variable aperture system. This allows the device to perform 1,024 stops between f/1.63 and f/4.0, with the aperture appearing to open up and close down to do the trick. Additionally, the device has a log recording capability, a feature that recently debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro. The feature can be a useful tool for users who want serious video capabilities on their phones, allowing them to have flexibility in editing colors and contrast in post-production.