Xiaomi 15 series receives HyperOS 2.0.16.0 update

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have a new update. HyperOS 2.0.16.0 will bring fixes, system improvements, and minor function additions to the devices.

The Xiaomi 15 series debuted last month in China. Both the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro launched with HyperOS 2.0, and Xiaomi is now updating the devices.

According to the changelog, HyperOS 2.0.16.0 requires 616MB of storage to download. The update doesn’t include any major feature additions, but it will introduce some fixes and optimizations to the system. Moreover, minor functions have been added to the Photo Album and system animation.

Here is the changelog of HyperOS 2.0.16.0:

System animation

Added support for interrupting animations when launching an app via focus notifications.

Optimized the transition animation when minimizing an app to a mini window with full-screen gestures.

System

Fixed an issue causing some games to flash black upon opening.

Resolved display abnormalities in certain system UI elements.

Lock screen

Fixed display issues with certain scenes on the movie lock screen.

Camera

Enhanced video filter effects.

Improved super telephoto function experience.

Gallery

Added an option to restore image quality in album editing.

Introduced AI-powered photo enlargement and magic removal effects in album editing.

Xiao AI

Optimized some copywriting suggestions in Xiao AI

Via