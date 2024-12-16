Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s battery size issue allegedly ‘corrected’

After earlier reports about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s small battery size, a new leak suggests that the Chinese brand has finally made some adjustments.

The Xiaomi 15 series is now available, but it is still waiting for its Ultra model. According to reports, it will debut early next year. To this end, leakers say that Xiaomi is now reportedly preparing the model.

In his recent post on Weibo, Digital Chat Station shared that the “hardware shortcomings” of an upcoming model “have been corrected.” The account did not directly name the phone, but it is believed to be the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

To recall, the tipster earlier revealed his frustration over the Xioami 15 Ultra’s small battery. The leaker said that the company would stick to a 5K+ battery rating in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra despite the growing trend for 6K+ batteries. This is indeed frustrating since the vanilla Xiaomi 15 in China has a 5400mAh battery, while its Pro sibling has a 6100mAh battery.

Thankfully, it seems Xiaomi has finally addressed these concerns, as DCS suggested. If true, this means we could see a battery rating of around 6000mAh in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as well at its launch.

According to earlier reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could debut in early February after its original January launch timeline was postponed. On its arrival, the phone will reportedly offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an IP68/69 rating, and a 6.7″ display.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also rumored to get a 1″ main camera with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP telephoto, and a 200MP periscope telephoto. According to DCS in earlier posts, the 15 Ultra would feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. Earlier reports also revealed that the rear camera system would also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B lens.

