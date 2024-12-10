Xiaomi 15 Ultra release reportedly set for February 2025

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed in a recent post that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be released in February 2025.

The Xiaomi 15 series is now official with the debut of the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. An Ultra model is expected to join the lineup soon. According to an earlier report, the phone was actually set for a January launch, echoing earlier rumors about its debut in early 2025. However, DCS shared that this schedule was postponed.

Now, the tipster is back with new information, noting that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s February release is now “official.”

In some of the queries in his post, DCS also confirmed some of the phone’s specifications, including its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 6.7″ display size. Sadly, as the leaker revealed in the past, Xiaomi will still stick to a 5K+ battery rating in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra despite the growing trend for 6K+ batteries.

As per earlier leaks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer an IP68 and IP69 rating, exceeding its two siblings in the lineup, which only have IP68. Meanwhile, its display is believed to be of the same size as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which sports a 6.73″ 120Hz AMOLED with 1440x3200px resolution and 3000nits peak brightness. It is also rumored to get a 1″ main camera with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP telephoto, and a 200MP periscope telephoto. According to DCS in earlier posts, the 15 Ultra would feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. Earlier reports also revealed that the rear camera system would also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B lens.

