Leaker: Xiaomi 15 Ultra ‘still needs to be polished’; January 2025 launch postponed

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed in a recent post that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra wouldn’t arrive in January.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been in the headlines recently, with rumors claiming that its launch is set for early 2025. Some earlier reports suggested that it would happen in January, but DCS revealed that it is not really the case for the anticipated handheld.

According to the tipster, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra “still needs to be polished,” suggesting that the Chinese giant is still trying to make some adjustments to the phone. To this end, the tipster underscored the device’s underwhelming battery. Rumors claim that despite the growing trend for 6K+ batteries nowadays, Xiaomi will still stick to a 5K+ battery rating in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

As per earlier leaks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer an IP68 and IP69 rating, exceeding its two siblings in the lineup, which only have IP68. Meanwhile, its display is believed to be of the same size as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which sports a 6.73″ 120Hz AMOLED with 1440x3200px resolution and 3000nits peak brightness. It is also rumored to get a 1″ main camera with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP telephoto, and a 200MP periscope telephoto. According to DCS in earlier posts, the 15 Ultra would feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. Earlier reports also revealed that the rear camera system would also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B lens.

