Xiaomi 15 Ultra specs leak: 6.73” 120Hz display, 1” main cam, 200MP periscope, IP68/69 rating

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station shared some of the key details of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra in his now-deleted post.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra early next year. Various leaks involving the model surfaced online ahead of this timeline, with DCS sharing some significant details about the phone recently on Weibo.

According to the leaker, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have an IP68 and IP69 rating, exceeding its two siblings in the lineup, which only have IP68. Meanwhile, its display is believed to be of the same size as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which sports a 6.73″ 120Hz AMOLED with 1440x3200px resolution and 3000nits peak brightness.

The phone is also reportedly getting wireless charging support, which is unsurprising since both the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have it. An earlier image component leak affirms this, with the photo of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra revealing a charging wireless coil on the back of the unit.

Sadly, the tipster suggested that we won’t be seeing a 6000mAh battery inside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Despite the growing trend of humongous batteries in the latest smartphones today, the account says that “there is very little space for the battery” inside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Ultimately, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to get a 1″ main camera with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP telephoto, and a 200MP periscope telephoto. According to the tipster in earlier posts, the 15 Ultra would feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. Earlier reports also revealed that the rear camera system would also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B lens.

Via