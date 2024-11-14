New leak shows alleged Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s rear internal components, including cam lenses

A new image circulating on Weibo shows the image of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and its internal components.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to arrive in early 2025. Official details about the phone remain scarce, but leakers online continue to divulge several significant leaks about it. The latest involves the rear shot of an alleged Xiaomi 15 Ultra without its back panel.

Aside from the charging coil (which confirms its wireless charging support), the photo shows the arrangement of the four rear camera lenses. This corroborates earlier leaks showing the device’s camera lens setup in a huge circular camera island. As shared earlier, the huge top lens is a 200MP periscope, and below it is an IMX858 telephoto unit. The main camera is positioned on the left of the said telephoto, while the ultrawide is on the right.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed days ago that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. According to earlier reports, the rear camera system will also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, it reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B camera.

