New renders affirm earlier Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera setup schematics

A new set of renders shows the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s back design. While the camera arrangement seems bizarre, it supports an earlier schematic leak that revealed the model’s alleged lens placement.

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are expected to arrive this month (the most recent reports claim October 29). The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, however, will debut separately, with reports saying that it will happen in the first quarter of 2025.

While the phone’s official specifications remain unavailable, various leaks have already revealed several details. Earlier this month, a Xiaomi 15 Ultra schematic appeared online, showing the phone’s huge circular camera island in the upper center of the back panel. The images also showed the Ultra model’s lens arrangement.

Now, a new leak sporting the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in renders affirms this camera arrangement. According to the image, there will be four lenses in the back: one of them is placed at the upper part, while the other three are placed next to each other at the bottom.

This is quite different from the camera lens arrangement in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and it is quite peculiar since the cutout setup looks uneven. Yet, as we noted in the past, such a lek should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

In related news, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera system reportedly features a 200MP periscope telephoto at the top and a 1″ camera below it. According to a tipster, the former is the Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor that is taken from the Vivo X100 Ultra, while the 200MP lens is the same unit as the one in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is a 50MP Sony LYT-900 with OIS. On the other hand, the ultrawide and telephoto lenses will also be borrowed from the Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra, meaning they will still be 50MP Sony IMX858 lenses. Fans can also expect the Leica technology in the system.

