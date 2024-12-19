Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get satellite connectivity, 90W charging support

According to the latest discoveries and leaks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be armed with a satellite connectivity feature. Sadly, like its siblings in the series, its wired charging capability is still limited to 90W.

The Xiaomi 15 series is now available in the market, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra model should soon join the lineup. The phone made several appearances in the past through various listings, and now, its latest certification confirms its charging power and satellite feature support.

According to the leak, the phone will also have the same 90W wired charging support as the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. Yet, we expect that the Ultra model will also have wireless charging support, as the Pro model has 50W wireless charging power.

The certification also confirms its satellite connectivity. According to tipster Digital Chat Station in a post, it is a dual-type satellite communication technology.

As per earlier reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could debut in early February after its original January launch timeline was postponed. On its arrival, the phone will reportedly offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an IP68/69 rating, and a 6.7″ display.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also rumored to get a 1″ main camera with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP telephoto, and a 200MP periscope telephoto. According to DCS in earlier posts, the 15 Ultra would feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. Earlier reports also revealed that the rear camera system would also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B lens. Ultimately, its small battery is allegedly enlarged, so we could now expect around 6000mAh rating.

