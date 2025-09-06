Xiaomi 15T Pro lenses, colorways leak

A new leak shows the possible color options of the upcoming Xiaomi 15T Pro model. Meanwhile, another leak shares the lenses that the device is using for its camera system.

The Xiaomi device was spotted live recently, revealing its design, which features a square camera island with rounded corners. The image showed it in a rose gold-like color. Now, a new leak shows it in its three colorways. Aside from the first option, the tip reveals its black and silver variants.

Digital Chat Station, on the other hand, tipped the lenses that the said Xiaomi model is allegedly using. According to the account, the phone employs a 50MP 1/1.3″ OmniVision lens for its main camera and a 50MP 1/2.76″ JN5 (115mm, F3.0) component with 5x optical zoom for the periscope telephoto unit. According to earlier rumors, there would also be a 13MP ultrawide unit that would complete its rear camera system.

As per reports, the 15T Pro will be offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB choices. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip, a 7500mAh battery, 120W charging, WiFi 7, NFC support, and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. In Europe, the device will come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB options, priced at €799 and €899, respectively.

