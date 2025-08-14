Xiaomi 16, 16 Pro to feature 50MP selfie cameras with AF

A new leak says the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro will arrive with improved selfie camera systems.

The Xiaomi 16 series is expected to arrive in September. Recent platform appearances and leaks affirm this. While Xiaomi remains mum about its details, several tipsters have been gradually sharing the specifications of the lineup’s models.

In a new tip in China, Digital Chat Station revealed that two of the Xiaomi 16 series models would have upgraded selfie cameras. According to the tipster, both models have 50MP selfie lenses, which even support autofocus. Even more, the cameras also reportedly have 4K recording at 60fps.

As per DCS, the vanilla and Pro models both have 50Mp 1/1.3″ ± main cameras. However, the latter reportedly has an ultra-high dynamic range, a ToF function, and an improved co-branded algorithm.

