Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2: The perfect night light

After a long and tiring day you might want to spend some relaxing time in your bed before sleep. Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 is for you. In this case you might need a bedside lamp to keep the room illuminated. Then you can spend some time reading, watching TV, planning the next day and so on. However a standard bedside lamp may not be enough for your needs. Therefore a bedside lamp that offers more than a regular one may interest you. Here on this review we are going to examine Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2. If you are looking for a good bedside lamp that offers many features, this one may be for you.

When it comes to picking a bedside lamp, some users may want to go for something simple. Because for them a bedside lamp with a few functions may be just enough. However you might be looking for a bedside lamp with more features. If this is true for you, you might want to know about Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2. And now in this post, you can get to learn about this product. Then by taking a look at the features of it, you can make your decision on whether or not you want to buy it.

Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 Technical Specs

If you are planning to buy a bedside lamp, its technical specs may be very important to you. Because if you are after many different features, the specs may affect the lamp’s functionality. When you are looking for something that is more than just a regular map, the technical aspects of the product may be more important. However specs of the lamp are not just important with high tech bedside lamps. Because basic specs like size and weight can affect the usefuness of the lamp to a great degree.

For all these reasons you might be curious about the specs of Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2. Here in the following sections, we are going to first take a look at the size and weight of this product. Then we will learn about its brightness features as well as its power level and connectivity. So let’s dive in and learn about the specs of this product in great detail.

Size and Weight

While picking a bedside lamp, one of the first features that attract attention is the size of the lamp. Along with being such a noticeable feature, it is also quite important as well. Because with a lamp that is too small, you may not be able to illuminate a large enough area. So the size of the lamp can affect its functionality to a degree. Also if you get a lamp that is too big, it can take up more space than you want.

In terms of these, Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 is a fairly good option. Because it is neither too big nor too small for a bedside lamp. Basically it is large enough to illuminate a good amount of area and it doesn’t take up a lot of space. To be specific, the dimensions of this product are 140 x 140 x 200 mm. So in inches its dimensions are roughly around 5.51 x 5.51 x 7.87. Another important feature to check out, of course, is the weight of the lamp. Because it can affect how compact the product is. Basically this bedside lamp weighs 780 grams (~1.71 lbs).

Brightness and Light

Since what we are trying to achieve with a bedside lamp is to illuminate the area, its brightness features matters a lot. Firstly we want to be able to lighten a decent amount of area. So it is important that the bedside lamp is powerful enough and it can get bright enough. However, with a bedside lamp, we also want the lamp to be able to produce a light that is mild. Because a bedside lamp that can only give strong light can strain your eyes and cause you to struggle to go to sleep.

As far as the brightness and light features go, Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 can be a very good choice for many users. Because its brightness level can be between 2 lumens and 400 lumens. So it can produce a mild light as well as a stronger level of light.

Then, of course, another important factor about its light is the color of the light. It has RGB color setting that is vibrant and good looking. So the lamp combines the colors red, green and blue to produce a varying color options. The colors are customizable and you can pick from a wide variety of choices depending on the occasion. Then the color rendering index of the lamp is Ra80, which is pretty decent.

Power, Electricity and Performance

While the specs that we have just talked about matter a lot for performance, another very important factor is the power level of the device. Because it can tell us a lot about the functionality of the lamp. For example, it can show how much electricity it may use. Also it can show if you can operate it with your electric system or not.

Firstly the rated input of Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 is 220 – 240 V ~ 50/60 Hz, 0.45 A. So it can operate in many system that we have nowadays. Then the rated power of this product is 9 W. Therefore it doesn’t use too much electricity. As far as its operating temperature, it is between -10 ℃ and 40 ℃. Moreover, the operating humidity of this product is between 0% and 85%RH. Finally the lifespan of this bedside lamp is around 25000 hours.

Connectivity

When you are using a standard bedside lamp, you may not get many features to use. Therefore, things such as connectivity may not be so important. However Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 has a myriad of features to check out. For example, its color and brightness are highly customizeable.

So connectivity features of this device may be something that you are wondering about. Basically the device has a Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b / g / n 2.4GHz wireless connection. You can easily connect it to the Xiaomi Mi Home app and control it through the app. As far as controls, the buttons on the device can be used to control its settings too. Along with Wi-Fi connection, the device supports Bluetooth 4.2 BLE as well.

Is It Easy To Setup And Use Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2?

While this bedside lamp is fairly easy to use, especially through its app, you might be wanting to know if it is easy to set it up as well. Just like its ease of use, this product is fairly easy to set up and start using as well.

Firstly you will need to push the top and bottom buttons on the bedside lamp. Then in order to add the device to the Mi Home app, you can use the bluetooth connection. The whole process is quite easy and straightforward. So yes, it is fairly easy to set up and use this device.

Can I Connect Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 To Alexa Or Google Home?

Another question that many people ask about Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 is whether they can connect the device to Alexa or Google Home or not. Because connecting the device to these can offer a new level of ease of use.

If you want to connect this bedside lamp to Alexa or Google Home, you can easily do that. However, there are some users who have trouble with connecting it to Google Home. In addition, this device can be controlled with Siri as well. So if you want to control it using these methods, you can do it.

How Can Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 Impact Your Life?

Although it is nice to know about technical features of a product, what really matters is its practicality. This is also true for this product as well. So you might be wanting to know how Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 can affect your life.

Basically this is a very decent bedside lamp with many features. For instance you can control its colors and brightness to a high degree. Then there are many ways to control this device. So it is an easy to use bedside lamp with many good features. And it can offer a great performance as a bedside lamp.

Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 Design

Even though performance and technical features of a bedside lamp matter a lot, they are not everything. Because if you are planning to use this as your bedside lamp, you will see it every evening. Therefore besides its performance, its design is very important as well.

In terms of design, Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 is a very good option. Because while it has a minimalistic and practical design, it is also quite elegant. It has a curvy design that can adapt to the decoration in many environment.

Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 Price

Here in this review we have examined this product’s features including specs and design. So at this point you may be wanting to get it as your new bedside lamp. However, if you are planning to buy this product, you may be curious about its price.

While it is a very good bedside lamp with many features, it is not extremely expensive. This product is available in many stores online and its prices currently range from around $42 to $76. So, with these current prices, we can say that it is a fairly affordable device. However, let’s not forget that the prices of this product may change over time.

Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 Pros and Cons

Up to this point we have talked about many aspects of this bedside lamp. So you may be starting to have an idea about whether it is a good product or not. However, with all these details you might also be starting to get frustrated and just need a shorter explanation. Here we have a list of pros and cons of Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 for this.

Pros

A nice and minimalist design.

High quality bedside lamp with many features.

Easy controls with app or buttons.

Light color and brightness control.

Cons

It has a Chinese plug so you may need an adapter.

Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 Review Summary

Even though it is a great thing to be able to know many details about a product before actually buying it, it can also be quite confusing. At this point you might be starting to feel like you need a more concise overview of this product.

In summary, Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 is a fairly high quality bedside lamp with many control options. Moreover, you can adjust the brightness of the product as well as its light color to a great degree.

What Are Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 User Opinions Like?

Before deciding to buy a product it is a good idea to check out the opinions of people who have actually used the product. In terms of this aspect, this bedside lamp can be a great option. Because many users online leave very positive reviews of this product.

However, there are also some users who experience connectivity issues with it, which may be a downside. But mostly people who have tried this bedside lamp have a lot of positive things to say about it from its functions to its ease of use.

Is Xiaomi Bedside LED Lamp 2 Worth Buying?

After learning a lot about this bedside lamp, you might be wondering if this can be a good choice for you or not. Basically, if you want to be able to have lots of control over your bedside lamp, this product can be a very decent choice.

Now you can take a look at the features of this product and compare it with the other options in your mind. Then you can decide whether this product is worth buying for you or not.