Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro vs AirPods Pro 2 : Rivals are compared!

Manufacturers are launching competitive products in the earphone industry as well as in the smartphone industry. Xiaomi’s newest earbuds, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, was announced at MWC 2023 and is now available for global sales. One of Xiaomi’s biggest competitors, Apple, introduced the second version of its AirPods Pro model in October 2022.

In 2021, Xiaomi successfully raised the quality of TWS earphones with its FlipBuds Pro and managed to attract a user base. Its newest product are considered the best in their segment.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Technical Specifications

11mm dual magnetic dynamic sound drivers

Bluetooth 5.3 technology, SBC/AAC/LDAC Codec support

Up to 48dB noise cancellation capability

9 hours of listening time, up to 38 hours with charging case

Transparency mode

Dust and water resistance, IP54 certification

Apple has been in the earphone industry for a long time and has achieved high popularity in AirPods sales. The company caused a big stir by acquiring Beats in 2014 and introduced its first AirPods model in December 2016. All AirPods models have received great attention around the world.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Technical Specifications

Apple H2 custom sound chip, Bluetooth 5.3 technology

2x better active noise cancellation compared to the first-generation AirPods Pro

Personalized Spatial Audio

Adaptive transparency mode

6 hours of listening time, up to 30 hours with charging case

Sweat and water resistance, IPX4 certification

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro vs AirPods Pro 2 | Design

Both devices are made of plastic. AirPods Pro 2 is only available in white, while Buds 4 Pro is sold in gold and black colors. Xiaomi’s model has a shiny colored tone on the charging case cover, while the rest of the box is in a matte color. The same color scheme can be seen on the earbuds. While the new AirPods model is only resistant to splashes of water, the Buds 4 Pro stands out with its resistance to dust and water.

The weight of the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds is 5.3 grams, and the weight of the charging case is 50.8 grams. Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro is slightly lighter than AirPods, with earbuds weighing 5 grams and the charging case weighing 49.5 grams.

Charge & Battery Life

Xiaomi’s ambitious new model, the Buds 4 Pro, boasts significantly better battery life than the AirPods Pro 2. The Buds 4 Pro can provide up to 9 hours of listening time, and with the charging case, the listening hours can be extended up to 38. The AirPods Pro 2, on the other hand, can offer up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Xiaomi’s model provides 8 hours more usage time than the AirPods Pro 2.

The charging times of the AirPods Pro 2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro have not been specified. While the Buds 4 Pro can only be charged with a USB Type-C port, the new AirPods model can be charged with both USB Type-C and MagSafe wireless charging technology.

Sound Capabilities

The AirPods Pro 2 has specially designed sound drivers by Apple. Due to limited data sharing by Apple, the diameter of the drivers is unknown. A special amplifier that supports the special drivers is also included in the AirPods Pro 2. In terms of software features, the new AirPods are very capable. In addition to the active noise cancellation feature, the adaptive transparency mode and personalized spatial audio technology with head tracking work efficiently depending on the user’s usage.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro supports Hi-Fi sound technology and has an 11mm dual-magnetic dynamic sound driver. Similar to Apple’s features, it supports three-level transparency mode, spatial audio, and advanced active noise cancellation up to 48db. The biggest advantage of Buds 4 Pro in terms of sound is high-quality codec support. Xiaomi’s new earphone features LDAC codec support, which supports up to 990kbps high bit rate ratio developed by Sony. The AirPods Pro 2, on the other hand, uses the AAC codec that supports up to 256kbps.

Platform Compatibility

The AirPods Pro 2 can work on platforms other than the Apple ecosystem in principle. However, due to limited software support, you may have trouble personalizing spatial audio and turning active noise cancellation on and off through software.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro works seamlessly with all mobile devices using Android. By downloading the Xiaomi Earbuds app to your device, you can take advantage of all the features of the Buds 4 Pro. If you want to use it on the Apple platform, you may not be able to use some of the features of your earphones.

Conclusion

Xiaomi’s new TWS earbuds, the Buds 4 Pro is a strong competitor to the AirPods Pro 2. It manages to surpass its rival with its battery life and high sound quality. In terms of pricing, the Buds 4 Pro is 50€ cheaper, with a sales price of 249 euros compared to the 299€ price tag of the AirPods Pro 2th Generation.