Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro CN¥3K price tag, specs leak

As we wait for Xiaomi’s official announcement, a new leak says that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will be priced around CN¥3000 in China.

The phone is believed to follow the same launch timeline as its predecessor, which is in March. Ahead of that month, tipster Smart Pikachu shared more details about the phone. According to the account, the Civi 5 Pro would be offered for around CN¥3000.

Aside from the possible price, the leaker also shared some of the details of the phone, including its metal frame and glass body. Earlier reports also revealed that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro could offer the following: