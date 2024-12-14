Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro to get Snapdragon 8s Elite, curved 1.5K display, 5K+ battery rating, more

Xiaomi is now reportedly preparing the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, which will feature some impressive details, including the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chip and a curved 1.5K display.

The phone will be the successor of the Civi 4 Pro, which debuted in March in China. While we are still months away from that timeline, tipster Digital Chat Station has already started sharing some significant information about the phone.

According to the tipster, the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will have a smaller 1.5K display than its predecessor, but it will be curved and also have a dual selfie camera. The camera island on the back reportedly will still be circular and placed in the upper left section of the fiberglass back panel, with the tipster noting that it has Leica-engineered cameras, including a telephoto.

In addition, DCS says that the phone will be armed with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC and a battery with a rating of around 5000mAh.

Apart from those things, no other details about the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro are currently available. Yet, the specifications of the Civi 4 Pro could give us some ideas of the possible improvements the next Civi phone will get. To recall, the Civi 4 Pro debuted in China with the following specifications:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Up to 16GB/512GB configuration

6.55″ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1236 x 2750 resolution, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Rear Camera System: 50MP (f/1.6, 25mm, 1/1.55″, 1.0µm) wide camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50 MP (f/2.0, 50mm, 0.64µm) telephoto with PDAF and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚, 1.12µm) ultrawide

Selfie: Dual-cam system featuring 32MP wide and ultrawide lenses

4700mAh battery

67W fast charging

