Checkout this Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Disney Princess edition phone with Snow White theme, case, packaging

Xiaomi has finally revealed more details about the limited Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Disney Princess edition, which it is about to unveil this Thursday.

The company will announce the limited edition phone at 7 PM in China, but it has already shared its key design details. After its earlier tease, Xiaomi posted the image of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Disney Princess edition, which features a purple rear panel bedazzled with Snow White design elements, such as the Magic Mirror, a dagger, and a heart.

The design is complemented by a special phone case with the same design as the rear panel, but it features the silhouette of Snow White holding the poisoned apple in the Magic Mirror. Disney fans will also be delighted to know that the design is not limited to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro unit and its case.

As Xiaomi revealed, the packaging will also feature the same color. It will also offer fans some freebies inside, including a Snow White-themed card, pop socket, and stickers. Even more, the phone will also come pre-installed with Snow White themes, which contain widgets, wallpapers, icons, and even animations.

Aside from the new design, the special edition Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will continue to offer its original set of features. To recall, the model comes with the following details: