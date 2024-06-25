Xiaomi to offer Civi 4 Pro in limited Snow White edition this Thursday in China

Xiaomi has made another collaboration to offer a special edition smartphone to its fans. This coming Thursday, June 27, the company is set to unveil a special limited edition of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro featuring a design inspired by Snow White.

The company shared the news on Weibo, posting an image featuring some design elements taken from Disney’s Snow White. The poster shows the silhouette of the said Disney princess holding an apple inside the magic mirror, which is embellished with a dagger and a heart.

In the poster, Xiaomi included the tagline “a super photogenic custom phone,” suggesting the brand’s objective to highlight the Civi 4 Pro’s powerful camera system through Snow White’s alluring beauty in the tales.

While the phone will come in a new design, it is expected to still offer the same set of features as the original variant. To recall, the Civi 4 Pro made its debut in March in China with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and an AI camera system, which is made of a 50MP (f/1.6, 25mm, 1/1.55″, 1.0µm) wide camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50 MP (f/2.0, 50mm, 0.64µm) telephoto with PDAF and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚, 1.12µm) ultrawide. In front, it has a dual-cam system that consists of 32MP wide and ultrawide lenses. Aside from that, it boasts the power of Xiaomi AISP to allow users to perform quick and continuous shooting. There’s also the AI GAN 4.0 AI tech to target wrinkles, making the smartphone absolutely attractive for selfie lovers.

Here are the other details about the new model: