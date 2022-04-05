Dog From Xiaomi: Xiaomi CyberDog Bionic Quadruped Robot

Challenging the famous Boston dynamics quadruped SPOT, Xiaomi has launched its own CyberDog Bionic Quadruped Robot. The Xiaomi CyberDog will be sold only in China. The launch of this CyberDog shows Xiaomi is dedicated to moving toward AI and futuristic tech. This Pet-like robot comes with a wide array of cameras sensors. But you know what’s the coolest thing about this CyberDog? It does Backflips! Bear with me while we discuss more features and specs of the Xiaomi CyberDog Bionic Quadruple Robot.

Xiaomi CyberDog Bionic Quadruple Robot Features and Specs

Looking like It came straight from Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, The CyberDog is fitted with Xiaomi’s home-brewed Servo motors which provide it with extraordinary mobility. It can move with great speed and agility. CyberDog, with a maximum torque output and rotation speed of up to 32Nm/220Rpm, can do a variety of high-speed motions up to 3.2m/s as well as difficult actions such as backflips(yes).

To treat it as an actual dog, Users can give the CyberDog a name that will act as its wake word and pair it with the voice assistants. Users can also use the remote and smartphone app to control the CyberDog. It can perform many unique tasks and can also interact with its owners.

Xiaomi’s CyberDog is powered by NVIDIA’s Jetson Xavier NX, A power-efficient, compact AI Supercomputer which can capture and process a massive amount of data easily.

To mimic an actual dog, Xiaomi has equipped its CyberDog with 11 high-precision sensors which include touch sensors, cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and GPS modules, that provide directions and feedback to its movement and give it the ability to sense, understand and interact with the environment.

Xiaomi’s smartphone imaging technology, which is already at a pinnacle, is used to provide the CyberDog with a better understanding of its surroundings. It boasts a range of camera sensors, including AI interactive cameras, binocular ultra-wide angle, fisheye cameras, and an Intel RealSenseTM D450 Depth module. This CyberDog can be trained as a real dog using its computer vision algorithm.

Thanks to all its sensors The CyberDog can evaluate its surroundings in real-time. It can develop navigational maps and also plan its route, and avoid any obstacle on the way. CyberDog, when combined with human posture and face recognition tracking, is capable of following its owner and dodging around obstacles.

On the outside, it has 3 type-C ports and 1 HDMI port which provides room to further customizations. It can be used to add many hardware addons like it a searchlight, panoramic camera, motion camera, and LiDAR.

This robot can be used in places where human presence can be dangerous such as mines and landfills. It can be used for remote or hazardous inspections and data capture in construction sites. you can visit Xiaomi CyberDog website for more information.

The Xiaomi CyberDog release date was August 2021. Xiaomi says the CyberDog is an open-source platform and developers have the freedom to do further innovations. Xiaomi will also create a “Xiaomi Open Source Community” to share further advancements with researchers over the world.

Xiaomi CyberDog robot sale will be limited to China, At present Xiaomi is only releasing 1000 of these CyberDogs. Xiaomi CyberDog price is around $1550 which is far less than Boston Dynamics SPOT which is $74,500. Xiaomi CyberDog buy online from Xiaomi’s official website.

Xiaomi’s dedication towards future technologies is admiring, They are dedicated to innovate future tech which can ease the human life to a great extent.

