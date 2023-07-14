Xiaomi EV battery details exposed, 101 kWh capacity and 726V battery!

The battery details of Xiaomi’s upcoming electric vehicle have been leaked on Weibo! The design of the Xiaomi EV was already revealed earlier and a blogger on Weibo has now shared specific details about the battery, and it appears to be quite impressive.

Xiaomi EV battery details

The electric cars usually come with a 100 kWh battery capacity, the cars have either slightly lower capacity than 100 kWh or a little more than it. Xiaomi’s electric vehicle boasts a 101 kWh battery. It would be wrong to call this as low or high capacity because electric cars usually come in various models with the different battery sizes, but we should say that 101 kWh capacity is quite sufficient.

According to the Weibo post, the battery has a model number of A1310C, with a manufacturer code of f47832. The Lithium-Ion battery has a voltage of 726.7V and a capacity of 139.0Ah, equivalent to 101.0 kWh. The battery weighs approximately 642.0kg.

The exact release date of the future Xiaomi EV is still unknown. However, according to the Weibo blogger‘s estimation, the car is expected to be priced at around 300,000 CNY, which is approximately 42,000 USD. Would you buy Xiaomi’s EV at this price?

Earlier, images of the Xiaomi EV were also shared on Weibo, and you can watch the related video above to take a better look at the design of the upcoming Xiaomi EV.