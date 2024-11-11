Xiaomi official explains why Redmi K70 is out of stock

Redmi General Manager Wang Teng addressed the question of Xiaomi fans why the Redmi K70 was discontinued.

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K70 in November 2023. The model was a success and was welcomed warmly by fans. Sadly, the brand recently labeled the model out of stock, leading to frustration among some customers. To answer the queries about the move, Wang Teng revealed that the Redmi K70 has already attained its life cycle sales plan, suggesting that its entire stock has already been sold. To this end, the official underscored how successful the model was in its price segment.

“The product strength of K70 is fully recognized by everyone, and it is undoubtedly the sales champion of 2-3K in the entire network in 2024.”

Amid the fans’ frustration, Wang Teng suggested the Redmi K70 Ultra to fans who are looking for urgent phone replacement. To recall, the model was launched in China back in July, offering a Dimensity 9300 Plus chip, a 6.67″ 1.5K 144Hz OLED, a 5500mAh battery, and 120W charging.

He also promised that fans would get more options soon with the release of the K80 series. As per reports, here’s everything we know about the lineup: