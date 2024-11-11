Xiaomi official explains why Redmi K70 is out of stock

Redmi General Manager Wang Teng addressed the question of Xiaomi fans why the Redmi K70 was discontinued.
Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K70 in November 2023. The model was a success and was welcomed warmly by fans. Sadly, the brand recently labeled the model out of stock, leading to frustration among some customers. To answer the queries about the move, Wang Teng revealed that the Redmi K70 has already attained its life cycle sales plan, suggesting that its entire stock has already been sold. To this end, the official underscored how successful the model was in its price segment.
“The product strength of K70 is fully recognized by everyone, and it is undoubtedly the sales champion of 2-3K in the entire network in 2024.”
Amid the fans’ frustration, Wang Teng suggested the Redmi K70 Ultra to fans who are looking for urgent phone replacement. To recall, the model was launched in China back in July, offering a Dimensity 9300 Plus chip, a 6.67″ 1.5K 144Hz OLED, a 5500mAh battery, and 120W charging.
He also promised that fans would get more options soon with the release of the K80 series. As per reports, here’s everything we know about the lineup:
- Price hike. Digital Chat Station claimed that Xiaomi will implement a price increase in its upcoming Redmi K80 series. According to the tipster, the Pro model of the lineup will see a “significant” hike.
- Leakers say that the Redmi K80 will get a huge 6500mAh battery.
- The vanilla Redmi K80 is reportedly armed with a telephoto unit, unlike the K70, which lacks it. As per earlier reports, the K80 Pro’s telephoto will also be improved. Rumors say that compared to the K70 Pro’s 2x zoom, the K80 Pro will get a 3x telephoto unit.
- The lineup will also be armed with some glass material in its body and waterproof capabilities. The current K series phones do not offer this protection.
- Redmi has confirmed that it has established a new collaboration with Lamborghini. This could mean that fans can expect another Championship Edition smartphone from the brand, which will likely debut in the upcoming Redmi K80 series.
- The Pro model will have a flat 2K 120Hz OLED.
- The K80 Pro scored 3,016,450 points on the platform, beating its unnamed rivals, which only scored 2,832,981 and 2,738,065 on AnTuTu.