Xiaomi falls in India, Samsung is the most selling smartphone brand in Q4 2022.

Xiaomi’s sales of phones in India decreased in fourth quarter of 2022. Xiaomi is a quite popular and well-loved brand in India, but statistics show that Xiaomi’s sales decline in India.

What’s interesting though there is a widespread downturn in India, not just with Xiaomi. Smartphone shipments fell by 6% in India. Xiaomi was the top seller of smartphones in 2022, but by the end of the year, Xiaomi had dropped to third position.

Samsung has become the best-selling company in India for the first time since 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Samsung sold 6.7 million, vivo sold 6.4 million, and Xiaomi sold 5.5 million phones. OPPO and realme follows them. Here’s the smartphone shipments in Q4 2022.

Vendor Q4 2022

shipments (million) Q4 2022

market share Q4 2021

shipments (million) Q4 2021

market share Annual

growth Samsung 6.7 21% 8.5 19% -21% vivo 6.4 20% 5.6 13% 13% Xiaomi 5.5 17% 9.0 20% -40% OPPO 5.4 17% 5.0 11% 9% realme 2.7 8% 7.6 17% -65% Others 5.7 18% 8.5 19% -32% Total 32.4 100% 44.2 100% -27%

Xiaomi dominates phone sales for the entirety of 2022, although there is a sharp fall in the final three months of the year. When we consider 2022 as a whole, Xiaomi is ahead of Samsung with a little difference. Here’s the smartphone shipments in 2022.

Vendor 2022

shipments (million) 2022

market share 2021

shipments (million) 2021

market share Annual

growth Xiaomi 29.6 20% 40.2 25% -26% Samsung 28.6 19% 30.1 19% -5% vivo 25.4 17% 25.8 16% -2% OPPO 22.6 15% 20.9 13% 8% realme 20.9 14% 24.3 15% -14% Others 24.5 16% 20.2 13% 22% Total 151.6 100% 161.5 100% -6%

A total of 151.6 million phones were sold in India. Although India is a pretty good marketplace for smartphone manufacturers, it’s clear that there has been a decline in smartphone sales.

There are many factors in phone sales. The state of economy in India, as well as the cost and features of the phones for sale, are crucial factors. Businesses must strengthen their quality control and after-sales service. It is clear that consumers in India are now likely to buy Samsung phones because Samsung is the market leader in phone sales for the first time since 2017.

What do you think about Xiaomi? Please comment down below!