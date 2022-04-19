Xiaomi Flash Drive Dual Interface U Disk Review – Reads 150 MB/s

The Xiaomi Flash Drive Dual Interface U Disk Review is a great storage device for anyone who needs extra space on their computer or phone. It also has a read speed of 150 MB/s, which is much faster than most other flash drives on the market. Overall, the Xiaomi Flash Drive is an excellent choice for anyone who needs extra storage space or a fast read speed.

Xiaomi Flash Drive Dual Interface U Disk Compability

You’ll never have to worry about losing important data again with the Xiaomi dual-interface USB flash drive. This versatile little device is compatible with USB interfaces, so you can use it with your mobile phone, tablet, or laptop. It’s fast and easy to use, and it’s compatible with Windows 7/8/10/11, Mac OS 10.6 and above, Android 4.4 and above

Xiaomi Flash Drive Dual Interface U Disk Design

The Xiaomi dual-interface USB flash drive has a very sleek and stylish design. The all-metal frosted material gives it a luxurious look and feel, while the simple front with only the laser mark identifying the capacity of the USB flash drive keeps it looking very elegant.

Xiaomi Flash Drive Dual Interface U Disk has a sleek and durable design. It features a mortise-and-mortise structure with a built-in slide rail type anti-shedding slide cover. The whole body is made of zinc alloy material, which has good heat dissipation. The surface is sandblasted and electroplated, providing a smooth and comfortable touch.

When you’re ready to use this dual-port U disk, simply slide the metal plate with the capacity printed in the middle back, and then fold the U disk to reveal the hidden TypeC data interface. This way, you won’t need to prepare cables for cross-interface data transmission. With this dual-port U disk, you can easily transfer files between different devices without any hassle. Whether you’re at home or at the office, this U disk is a handy tool to have on hand.

Xiaomi Flash Drive Dual Interface U Disk Technical Specs

You’re always on the go and you need a reliable way to store and transfer your important files. The Xiaomi dual-interface USB flash drive is perfect for your needs. It adopts the super-speed USB 3.2 Gen1 protocol, with a reading speed of up to 150MB/s, so you can transfer files quickly and efficiently. Plus, it’s compatible with both USB Type-A and Type-C ports, making it easy to connect to all your devices. And with its compact design, you can take it with you wherever you go.

Image Source