Xiaomi Gamepad Elite Edition launched: New controller for gamers from Xiaomi!

The new Xiaomi Gamepad Elite Edition has been announced, which supports multi-platform, compatible with TV, PC, etc. Xiaomi has gaming laptops, monitors and mouse on offer, a new model has been added to its gaming products.

Xiaomi’s gaming products are very popular and attract attention by users. There are many products designed for gamers, such as the massive Xiaomi Gaming Monitor, Xiaomi Gaming Mouse Lite, Mi Gaming Laptop. The new controller stands out for its features. The Xiaomi Gamepad Elite has a casual design, but it is a capable product. It has all the features that a controller should have, attracting the attention of users. You can use Xiaomi Gamepad Elite Edition on TV, PC, tablet and smartphones. It can be used seamlessly on the Steam platform on all computers running Windows 7 and above.

Xiaomi Gamepad Elite Edition features

Xiaomi Gamepad Elite Edition has ALPS joysticks and is equipped with a built-in Minebear linear motor. The controller’s buttons are durable up to 1 million clicks, so it can be used for many years. It features a 6-axis gyroscope that will enhance your gaming experience. The controller supports two different connection types. The new Xiaomi Gamepad can be used with Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz connectivity options. The new controller uses an up-to-date Bluetooth standard, so there are no lags. It is equipped with a built-in 830mAh battery that allows you to play for hours. It is possible to charge the Xiaomi Gamepad Elite with 10W.

Xiaomi Gamepad Elite Edition Price

The Xiaomi Gamepad Elite Edition is sold only in the white color variant on the Xiaomi Youpin website at a crowdfunding price of 329 yuan, with a suggested retail price of 399 yuan. The retail price is normal for a game controller. Xiaomi’s new controller has many features at a price of about $60, and the most important feature is that it supports multiple platforms