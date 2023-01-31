Xiaomi gears up to release POCO X5 5G series!

Just a few days before the launch, the promotional images of POCO X5 5G have been leaked! We expect POCO X5 5G to be released on Februrary 6. We anticipated POCO X5 5G is going to be a rebrand of Redmi Note 12 5G but it’s very likely to come with Snapdragon 695, with that being said it won’t have same CPU as Redmi Note 12 5G though they have very close performance.

On the other hand POCO X5 Pro 5G equips very similar specs compared to Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed. If you would like to see render images of POCO X5 5G series, read our previous article from this link: Render images of POCO X5 5G series have been revealed!

POCO X5 series promotional / introduction images

Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tech blogger on Twitter has shared some leaked images on Twitter. He reveals the specifications of both POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G. You can follow him on Twitter through this link

Sudhanshu Ambhore stated that he translated the images into English using Google translate, so original images aren’t English. This is another thing that proves POCO X5 5G series will be available globally.

POCO X5 5G specifications

Snapdragon 695 processor

processor 6.67″ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate)

display with 2400×1080 resolution and refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate) 48 MP main camera + 8 MP wide angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 13 MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery with 33W charging

POCO X5 Pro 5G specifications

Snapdragon 778G

6.67″ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 resolution ( 1920Hz PWM dimming )

display with refresh rate and resolution ( ) 108 MP main camera + 8 MP wide angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 16MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery with 67W charging

What do you think about POCO X5 5G series? Please share your thoughts in the comments!