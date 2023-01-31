Xiaomi gears up to release POCO X5 5G series!

Just a few days before the launch, the promotional images of POCO X5 5G have been leaked! We expect POCO X5 5G to be released on Februrary 6. We anticipated POCO X5 5G is going to be a rebrand of Redmi Note 12 5G but it’s very likely to come with Snapdragon 695, with that being said it won’t have same CPU as Redmi Note 12 5G though they have very close performance.
On the other hand POCO X5 Pro 5G equips very similar specs compared to Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed. If you would like to see render images of POCO X5 5G series, read our previous article from this link: Render images of POCO X5 5G series have been revealed!
POCO X5 series promotional / introduction images
Sudhanshu Ambhore stated that he translated the images into English using Google translate, so original images aren’t English. This is another thing that proves POCO X5 5G series will be available globally.
POCO X5 5G specifications
- Snapdragon 695 processor
- 6.67″ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate)
- 48 MP main camera + 8 MP wide angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 13 MP selfie camera
- 5000 mAh battery with 33W charging
POCO X5 Pro 5G specifications
- Snapdragon 778G
- 6.67″ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 resolution (1920Hz PWM dimming)
- 108 MP main camera + 8 MP wide angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 16MP selfie camera
- 5000 mAh battery with 67W charging
What do you think about POCO X5 5G series? Please share your thoughts in the comments!