Xiaomi Mi 10 Series MIUI 14 rollout continues: Surprise to users in EEA is coming soon!

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro are one of the best Snapdragon 865 SOC devices from Xiaomi. They pack a high-performance processor, quality camera sensors, an impressive display, and a large battery. The number of users using these smartphones is quite high.

On the agenda are the products that are curious about when the MIUI 14 update will be received. So, will the Xiaomi Mi 10 series be updated to MIUI 14? Yes, models have already received this update in China. Now we come to users in the EEA with an important surprise. Very soon the MIUI 14 update will be rolled out to Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series MIUI 14 Update

With the new Android 13-based MIUI 14, Xiaomi Mi 10 series will now run much more stable, faster, and more responsive. In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. So, is the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 update ready? Yes, it is ready and will be released to users very soon. MIUI 14 will be a more advanced MIUI interface with the optimizations of the Android 13 operating system. This makes it the best MIUI ever. Xiaomi Fans are waiting for the update!!!

The last internal MIUI builds of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 updates are V14.0.1.0.TJAEUXM and V14.0.1.0.TJBEUXM. The update is based on Android 13. MIUI 14 will bring you new super icons, animal widgets, redesigned system apps, and more.

So when will this update be released? What is the release date of the update? MIUI 14 will be released at the “End of April” at the latest. It will be offered first to Mi Pilots. All other users will then be able to access the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 update. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when it is released.

Where can download the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.