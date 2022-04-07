Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer Review: Better frying with less oil

Air fryers have become quite popular lately, and Xiaomi is one of the brands entering this Air Fryer popularity with its Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer product. So what is this air fryer, though? An air frier can fit your kitchen countertop and it is a tiny convection oven. The air fryers method is about circulating superheated air around your food. It will cook anything you would have thought of, like chicken, vegetables, and potatoes, with very little oil. An air fryer will give you crispy wings, fries, and vegetables.

If you are thinking of joining the air fryer club, we will explain all of the details and pros and cons of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer. Let’s start with the review.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer Review

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer is one of the most attractive and popular air fryers compared to the square, big and featureless countertop boxes. On the contrary, Xiaomi came up with a more excellent design. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer is glossy, white, and minimalistic, with a central dial and almost an invisible on/off key. There are not many buttons which is convenient.

Design

Decked out in glossy white, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer can hold up to 3.5L of food, and it is relatively compact at 304x252x335mm, which makes it easy to store. It weighs in at about 3.9 kilograms. Its rated power is 1500 watts, and it connects using Bluetooth 4.1.

Performance

Since it is a Xiaomi product, it is smart, and it connects over Wi-Fi which allows you to set it up with the Mi Home App. You can manually set the cooking program with a single function button on the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer. It is pre-programmed with 8 settings for cooking chicken wings to dry fruit or making yogurt. It is up to you to go manually or use the app. You need a little oil to make your food crispy and healthy. As the cooking time changes according to the dish you want to make, you can check it frequently.

How to Set Up Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer

Add the fryer as a new device in the Mi Home app, and have it connect to your Wi-Fi network. Once it is connected to your Wi-Fi network, you can use the app to control the air fryer, set up programs, save custom programs, and schedule its cooking programs later. The air fryer can be set up for low temperatures with a slower fan speed to dry fruit, or it can be set to higher temperatures of up to 200 degrees to cook things in a shorter period.

Automation Rules

You can also use an air fryer as a starting condition for smart home automation; you can select a turnover notification when starting and when a program is completed as the starting condition for your automation rules. This could be quite handy as the beeping sound is not too loud. So, you can select a starting condition to be the turnover notification as light color change and blink in your living room when cooking is finished.

What are the Pros and Cons of Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer?

Pros:

Super convenient

Minimalist and sleek design

Temperature and time are easy to set

It is fast to cook

The tray is super easy to clean

The temperature range is versatile

Cons:

Not that many included accessories

It takes some time to get used to closing it

Conclusion

Overall, we think you would end up happy with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer, which is a really small oven that heats up incredibly fast. You do not even need to preheat your oven in the time it takes for this thing to cook. If you think of getting an air fryer for your kitchen, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer would be a good start. The price might vary slightly per country, but it should go around $90.