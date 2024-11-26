Rumor: Xiaomi preparing mid-range model with Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 7000mAh battery

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has suggested in a recent post that Xiaomi is currency developing a mid-range smartphone housing a Snapdragon 8s Elite chip and a 7000mAh battery.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is now out and currently powering the latest flagship smartphones in the market. It is expected to have a sibling, which could be named Snapdragon 8s Elite, but its monicker remains unconfirmed. Despite this, DCS claims that this chip (with the SM8735 model number) is set to arm a mid-range phone Xiaomi is creating. While the chip won’t be as powerful as the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, it is expected to outperform the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is also impressive in its own right.

According to the tipster, the phone will also have a 7000mAh battery inside, which is impressive for a mid-range model. Its charging power, however, remains unknown, although we don’t expect wireless charging support from such a device.

The news follows a leak involving Xiaomi’s leaked initiative focusing on its smartphone batteries and charging power. According to DCS in an earlier post, the company has a 5500mAh battery that can be fully charged to 100% in just 18 minutes using its 100W fast charging tech. DCS also revealed that Xiaomi was also “investigating” even bigger battery capacities, including 6000mAh, 6500mAh, 7000mAh, and an incredibly huge 7500mAh battery. According to the tipster, the company’s current fastest charging solution is 120W, but the tipster noted that it could fully charge a 7000mAh battery within 40 minutes.

