Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 will have world’s first incredible folding angle!

We detected that Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 started working 7 months ago. Today, the crucial feature of Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 has been leaked by xiaomiui. According to the information in Mi Code, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 will be the first dual screen foldable phone in the world that can be folded 360° and reverse!

MIX FOLD 2 spotted on Mi Code again. The feature that appears in Mi Code is that the phone can be folded to reverse. The fact that it can be folded to reverse means that the phone can be folded 360°. Xiaomi had a foldable phone prototype that folded on both sides in 2018. Its model number was U1. This device was not for sale and there is only one video shared by Xiaomi. The biggest problem experienced with this device was the slow and bad looking interface switching to folding and phone mode. MIX FOLD 2 also provides a solution to this problem. Again, according to a code leaked in Mi Code, MIX FOLD 2 will have an adjustable interface size feature. When you fold the phone on both sides, the interface will be adjusted without error. This feature of Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is thanks to the improvements of Android 12L for foldable phones. This shows us that the MIX FOLD 2 will out of box with Android 12.1, not Android 12.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 Release Date

As the date of the reverse folding screen of the MIX FOLD 2, we can show the U1, the first foldable phone prototype of Xiaomi. Xiaomi’s U1 prototype was prepared in 2018. Xiaomi U1 was the world’s first double-sided folding phone. They were able to overcome difficulties such as foldable screen and foldable interface, but they were not successful enough to go into mass production. In Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2, all of these will be solved and mass production will begin.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2, 2022 is expected to be introduced in June. The model number would be 22061218C. The code name will be zizhan. It will only be available in China. It will not be promoted or sold globally.