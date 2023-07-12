Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 appears on 3C certification, with 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 appears listed in 3C certification might be unveiled very soon! Previously, we shared with you that Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 might be introduced in August, you can read the related article here: Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 release date confirmed by the officials.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

We previously informed you that the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 would be launched in August, but the exact date is still unknown. However, the device’s appearance in the 3C certification indicates that the launch event will take place very soon.

In the 3C certification, the device is identified by the model number of “2308CPXD0C” and will include the MDY-12-EF charging adapter, which is capable of giving 67W power. The previous Fold 2 has also featured 67W charging.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is expected to be one of the most exciting foldable devices of the year. MIX Fold 3’s camera setup is expected to be the same as Xiaomi 13 Ultra, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX 858 sensor on an ultrawide angle camera, a telephoto camera, and a periscope telephoto camera. This camera configuration is identical to that of 13 Ultra, as all of the auxiliary cameras of Xiaomi 13 Ultra also utilize the Sony IMX 858 sensor. As the main camera, MIX Fold 3 will come with 1-inch type Sony IMX 989.

