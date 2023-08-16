In the past hours, a Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 variant with under-screen camera has been revealed! We didn’t expect this surprising development, as the device was introduced with a standard front camera. However, a Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 model that we obtained pictures of today has both a front camera and an under-display front camera bump, possibly a prototype device. It seems that device had an under-display front camera in the first manufacturing phase, which was later abandoned and switched to a standard front camera.

Xiaomi recently introduced Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3, which will revolutionize the user experience. Featuring a compact 6.56-inch cover screen and a large 8.03-inch foldable main screen, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 meets users with unique hardware specifications that will make a sound in the smartphone industry. In a photo we obtained today, we reached a very important information about Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3. The device had an under-screen camera in the first development stage, in the photo below, there is a Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 with both an under-screen camera cutout with a normal front camera.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 is the latest and most powerful member of Xiaomi’s foldable device series, the recently introduced device has outstanding hardware specifications. Device has a 8.03 – 6.56″ QHD+ (1916×2160) 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) chipset. A quad camera setup available with 50MP main, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera with 20MP selfie camera. Device also equipped with a 4800mAh Li-Po battery with 67W wired – 50W wireless fast charging support. 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage variants also available. Device will out of the box with MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) with Adreno 740

Display: 8.03 – 6.56″ QHD+ (1916×2160) 120Hz LTPO AMOLED

Camera: 50MP Main + 10MP Telephoto + 10MP Periscope Telephoto + 12MP Ultrawide + 20MP Selfie

RAM/Storage: 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

Battery/Charging: 4800mAh Li-Po with 67W – 50W Quick Charge

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 13

We believe that this is a prototype device in pre-sale stage of development, we hope it’s not offered for sale in this way. You can find all technical specifications of Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 from here. What do you think about this topic? Do you think Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 should have been launched with an under-screen camera? Don’t forget to share your thoughts below and stay tuned for more.