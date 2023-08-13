There are new informations about Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 transmitted from Lei Jun today, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will be unrivaled in battery life with its dual-battery and Xiaomi Surge chips! We now have much more information about the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3, which will be introduced by Lei Jun at the launch tomorrow night. Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 the latest foldable device of Xiaomi, which has been eagerly awaited by the whole community for a long time and will be introduced very soon. Judging from today’s statements, we can say that Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will be unrivaled in battery life, device will have dual-battery technology, as well as equipped with Xiaomi’s self-made Xiaomi Surge battery management chips.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will have dual batteries with Xiaomi Surge chips!

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 device, newest and most powerful member of Xiaomi’s foldable device series, which has been long-awaited by users, will be released at the promotional event to be held tomorrow. In the latest informations we shared with you yesterday, the device proved how high it is in terms of camera, judging by the new information we got today, same thing is in question about the battery. Lei Jun recently shared a statement post about Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 on Weibo. According to the reported information, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 brought a technological innovations from battery technology to battery management chip. In this way, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 has 52% more battery life than its predecessors.

With Xiaomi Surge chips, the battery life problem of foldable devices has been eliminated in one go and low power consumption has been achieved. Xiaomi Surge G1 chip can accurately calculate battery discharge data, further reducing energy loss with its parallel design. In addition, with Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3, dual battery technology is used for the first time in a foldabe device, a new generation silicon carbon anode technology is used in batteries. Compared with silicon-oxygen technology, the gram capacity of new generation silicon-carbon anode technology is higher, which makes the battery have higher energy. One of the batteries is only 2.45 mm thick, which is one of the secrets of “thin and light folding and long battery life”.

Compared to other foldable devices with 5 hours of battery life, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 gives 11% longer screen time. It owes this to the dual-battery and dual Surge-G1 chips, and PMIC of the device is also present in Xiaomi Surge P2. Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 device will meet with the users with the promotional event to be held on August 14, 19:00 (GMT +8), unfortunately device will only be available for sale within of China. So what do you think about Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3, you can find other news about the device from here. Don’t forget to comment below and stay tuned for more.