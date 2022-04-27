Xiaomi Pad 5 announced in India; Price starts from INR 26,999

Xiaomi has yet again stepped into the tablet market in India. The tablet market in India is now so big as of now, but the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5 can easily change it. The company has launched the tablet in the country for a very reasonable price and probably killed the available competition in the tablet market. Let’s have a look at the complete specification and price of the gadget.

Xiaomi Pad 5; Specifications and Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a big 11-inch WQXGA display with a 2560×1600 pixel resolution, 120Hz high refresh rate and Dolby Vision support for a better content consumption experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with up to 256GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. It will boot up on Android 11 based MIUI for Pad custom skin out of the box.

It comes with a 13MP single rear camera with support for document scanning and an 8MP front-facing camera for attending video calls and meets. The gadget packs a massive 8720mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. A 22.5W charger has been provided in the box. It has got a large 27067² cooling area and support for Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The device measures the dimension of 254.69x 166.25×6.85mm and weighs 511gms. As for the connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / GALILEO / QZSS.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is launched in India in two different variants; 6GB+128GB and 6GB+256GB. The 128GB variant is priced at INR 26,999 (USD 352) and the 256GB variant is priced at INR 28,999 (USD 378). The device will be available for INR 24,999 (USD 326) and 26,999 (USD 352) respectively as an introductory price, till May 7th. On top of that, the brand is also offering up to 2,000 INR extra discount if you purchase the device using HDFC Bank cards and EMI.