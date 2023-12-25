Xiaomi Pad 5 series HyperOS update is being tested officially

Xiaomi Pad 5 series users will receive the expected HyperOS update. While millions of people are impatiently waiting for the HyperOS update, a new development happened. Manufacturer Xiaomi has started preparing the HyperOS update for Pad 5 series models. This confirms that the new update will be released to the previous generation Xiaomi Pad 5. HyperOS is a user interface update that offers significant improvements.

Xiaomi Pad 5 series HyperOS update

Xiaomi Pad 5 series was officially launched in 2021. This series consists of 3 models. Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Wifi and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G. Users want to know when the HyperOS update will be rolling out. We have the latest information that reveals when the new update will be released. Xiaomi Pad 5 family will start receiving HyperOS in Q2 2024.

Xiaomi Pad 5: OS1.0.0.1.TKXCNXM (nabu)

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G: OS1.0.0.1.TKZCNXM (enuma)

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Wifi: OS1.0.0.1.TKYCNXM (elish)

Meet the last internal HyperOS builds of the Xiaomi Pad 5 series! These builds are tested internally by Xiaomi. Please note that HyperOS is based on Android 13. Because the tablet will not receive the Android 14 update. Although this is sad, the superior features of HyperOS will be with you.

We are coming to the question that Xiaomi Pad 5 users are eagerly waiting for. When will the HyperOS update be rolled out? As we explained above, the tablet will start receiving the HyperOS update from Q2 2024. Please wait patiently.