Xiaomi rebrands Redmi 15 in China as 15R

The Redmi 15 is now in China, but it is named the Redmi 15R.
Xiaomi introduced the new Redmi 15 series to the global market a few days ago. After arriving in markets like India and Malaysia, the model has finally arrived in China. However, it is being marketed as the Redmi 15R.
The model is a direct rebadge of the Redmi 15 we welcomed in the international market. As such, Chinese consumers get the same set of specs, including the following:
- Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB
- 6.9” FHD+ 144Hz LCD with 850nits peak brightness
- 50MP main camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP selfie
- 7000mAh battery
- 33W charging + 18W reverse wired charging
- IP64 rating
- Wet Touch 2.0 support
- Android 15-based HyperOS 2
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
In China, the Redmi 15R costs CN¥1499 and CN¥1899 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, respectively.