Xiaomi reportedly preparing Redmi sub-flagship compact model with 6.3″ display, 6000mAh battery

It seems Xiaomi is also eyeing the company smartphone segment, as it is rumored to be preparing a model under the Redmi brand.

Despite the popularity of smartphones with massive displays, some users still prefer compact phones. Recently, Vivo released the latest entry in the segment with the debut of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, a model that carries the details of its Pro sibling in a much smaller body.

Now, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi is also working on a mini smartphone, which will be marketed under the Redmi branding. The monicker and design details of the phone are not yet available, but its display is said to measure 6.3″, meaning its size would be somewhere near the Xiaomi 14’s.

Despite this, the account added that there would be a huge 6000mAh battery on the phone. This is not a surprise, nonetheless, as OnePlus has already proven that this is possible through its Glacier battery technology.

According to DCS, it will be a sub-flagship Redmi smartphone. Sadly, despite the impressive battery and compact size, the tipster underscored that the phone will not have wireless charging support or a telephoto unit.

