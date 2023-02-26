Xiaomi released Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra in Barcelona

Xiaomi introduced several more smart devices along with the Xiaomi 13 series at today’s introduction event. Here is a link to our article about the Xiaomi 13 series: Xiaomi 13 Series Global Launch Event: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite officially launched globally!

These devices include: Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra. Here’s a brief look at the newly introduced devices.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro supports Sony’s LDAC codec, which supports Hi-Res Audio Wireless and allows for data transmission rates of up to 990kbps and bit depths of up to 32 bit. Active noise cancellation with a depth of up to 48dB is another feature of Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro’s Dimensional audio feature lets you hear the realistic sound even if you move your head around. According to Xiaomi, a single charge will let your Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro to last for nine hours. You can use it with the charging case for up to 38 hours.

Xiaomi introduces a dedicated app for Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. You can adjust your Buds 4 Pro’s settings through Xiaomi Earbuds app. Users can completely personalize their listening experience using the app’s access to features like ANC and transparency modes, built-in dimensional audio, and dual-device connectivity. Dual-device connection is turned off by default. You can buy Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro through official Xiaomi channels at €249.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is a smartwatch even though it has a classic watch look. It has 1.47″ AMOLED screen and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal material to increase the longevity of the watch.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro comes in two colors, including a silver case with a brown leather strap and a black case with a black fluororubber strap. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro can last for 14 days with single charge. You can use the watch for 2 days with a 10 minutes of charge. You can make calls on the watch through Bluetooth. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro takes 85 minutes to be fully charged. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is priced €299.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra offers a safe ride since it is the first scooter from Xiaomi to have a dual suspension system. The riders will have improved visibility and stability thanks to an elevated chassis and a cutting-edge dual suspension system. The 10-inch Xiaomi DuraGel Tires on Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra prevents a tire blowout and guarantee safety of the rider.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra allows you to travel at up to 25 km/h and easily ascend hills with an incline of up to 25%. Due to its long-lasting battery, users cant travel up to 70 km with its 940W maximum gear motor power.

The new scooter can carry up to 120kg in total thanks to its aluminum frame. Additionally, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is IP55 certified for resistance. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is priced at €999.

