A Revolutionary New Router: Xiaomi Router CR6608 with Wi-Fi 6 support

Xiaomi network devices are getting hugely popular around the globe. In recent years, Xiaomi has been adding many router devices such as Xiaomi WIFI 6 routers, and gaming routers to its portfolio. In this post, we will be discussing Xiaomi Router CR6608 featuring a dual-core 4-stream processor for enhanced data sending. Let’s take a detailed look at this router!

Xiaomi Router CR6608: Overview

Xiaomi router CR6608 comes with powerful WIFI 6 support which is the recent iteration of the WIFI. WIFI 6 means faster internet connectivity, and amazing download and upload speed. This router guarantees a seamless internet connection, Xiaomi claims that router CR6608 is capable of giving 52%. The Xiaomi CR6608 router’s dual-core 4-stream processor with an operating frequency of up to 880 Hz has considerably improved data transmitting capabilities.

It can give a speed of 574 Mbps at 2.4 GHz and up to 1201 Mbps at 5 GHz. Xiaomi router CR6608 has OpenWRT OS and features 4 high-gain omnidirectional antennas that provide wider signal coverage and more signal transmission distance. The antennas support the LDPC error correction algorithm which significantly enhances the anti-interference ability and signals coverage.

It is crucial to note that the Xiaomi CR6608 has a rather small body measuring 24.7 x 14.1 x 18 cm. It is designed to be cool and provide stable operation at all times, the upper and lower panels have cooling channels to form a good upper and lower air convection which ensures long-term reliable operation of the router.

The router has 256 GB of RAM and can stably connect 128 devices to create a smoother Xiaomi-house smart experience. Its large internal memory ensures the stability of data transmission among the connected devices.

It comes with OFDMA efficient transmission which reduces network congestion and provides stable internet across multiple devices. When multiple devices need to transmit data, OFDMA technology allows the router to complete the data transmission in just one transmission which greatly reduces network latency.

Xiaomi Router CR6608: Price

Xiaomi Router CR6608 is priced at 399 Yuan which is about $63. The price is fairly low seeing the quality and features of the router. Unfortunately, the router is only available in Chinese markets and we don’t have any news on when it will be available internationally. You can purchase other Xiaomi routers that are available globally such as the Xiaomi Mi Routers, which is also an excellent product.