Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 can help you breathe easier

Air is filled with invisible pollutants that risk your health, such as smoke, dust, pollen, pet hair, and dander. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is here to solve this problem. As part of the company’s new lineup of smart devices, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is a convenient product in urban environments with lots of pollution.

If you are searching for a perfect air purifier, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 would be a great choice with its 3-in-1 purification system, easy maintenance, and voice control features.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Review

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is an excellent purifier with CADR. It is unrivaled at this price point, and smart home integration is not available with other brands. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 has an additional formaldehyde removal function compared with traditional air purifiers.

Design

Xiaomi continued the shape design of the previous generation for this model, too, with a pure white tone and simple lines. It has a clean design, a huge filter, and a competitive price. Thanks to its small size and little weight it is easy to move, and the OLED touch screen can show the current working status and the PM2.5 value of the room. Below the touch screen, there is an indicator that changes color according to the air quality, green is good, yellow is so-so, orange is bad, and red is very bad. Also, there are two touch-sensitive buttons, one for turning the device on/off and setting the mode/fan speed.

Moving on to the back, you can see the sensor array and a button that can dim the display. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 has a humidity sensor, temperature sensor, and laser particle sensor. Beneath the sensor cluster, there is a filter cover, and it is removable and secured by magnets. The filter is large but easy to remove and contains three filtering layers.

Performance

Xiaomi advertises an effective coverage area of 28-48 m2. Other relevant specs are a CADR of up to 400m3/h, the ability to deliver 6666L of purified air per min, and a duration of 10 min of purifying a 20m2 room. Besides air filtering, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 releases negative ions to keep the air fresh.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 App

If you want to remotely control the air purifier or integrate Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 into the Xiaomi ecosystem, you need to connect it to the network. You should install the Mi Home App on Google Play Store or Apple Store to do that. After installing the Mi Home App, activate Bluetooth on your smartphone, open the Mi Home App, tap on the plus button, then select the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, and the app will show you the initial setup process.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Specifications

250x250x555 mm

13.2 pounds (5.25kg)

4.75 feet (145cm)

32.1B(A) low

Filter replacement reminder

48m2 large effective coverage area

99.975 filtration of 0.3 micros particles

Dust and pollen filtration

Negative Air Ionization

What are the Pros and Cons of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4?

Pros:

Simple and elegant design

Large filter and it needs changing only once or twice a year

It is dead silent in night mode, and when the air quality is good

It is very good at eliminating smells

Easy to use Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, both with and without connecting it to a Wi-Fi network or a phone

Cons:

Unknown UK availability

Lack of a PM10 sensor, it cannot detect high concentrations of pollen in the air and raise the fan speed accordingly

Conclusion

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is a completed and safe product. Its filtering is good, and it does a great job at removing various smells. Especially if you have an allergy, you might want to get Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 for your home.