Xiaomi Smart Band 8 tipped to launch globally very soon!

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 appeared on the Korean certification, thus it appears that Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a new smart band. Just like the upcoming Redmi Watch, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 was spotted on Korean NRRA certification. You can read our previous about upcoming Redmi Watch as well: New Redmi Smartwatch spotted on Korean certification, global launch is imminent!

Xiaomi Smart Band 8’s technical specs are absent from the certificate fortunately, we already got the first images of Xiaomi Smart Band 8. Here’s Xiaomi Smart Band 8’s certification by NRRA.

The upcoming smart band appears with a “M2239B1” model number. It comes with a 3.87V Polymer Li-ion battery and Bluetooth 5.1. Two detachable straps are featured with new Xiaomi Smart Band 8. Here are the images of upcoming Xiaomi Smart Band 8.

It looks very similar to its predecessor, Xiaomi Smart Band 7. The sensors on rear of the band appear to have been renewed compared to previous model as seen on the images. Although we lack specific information, we can assume that it features a larger screen than Xiaomi Smart Band 7. This smart band will function as a fitness tracker just like any other smart band released by Xiaomi/Redmi. We expect it to be released around a month later.

What do you think about Xiaomi Smart Band 8? Please share your thoughts in the comments!

